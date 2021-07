Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and First Lady Martine Moise is hospitalized after an attack at their home.

WE ARE FOLLOWING BREAKING NEWSJUST INTO OUR NEWSROOM.

ANOFFICIAL SAID THIS MORNING THATTHE HAITIAN PRESIDENT HAS BEENASSASSINATED AT HOME.ADDITIONALLY, THE FIRST LADYHAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED AMIDPOLITICAL INSTABILITY IN THECARIBBEAN COUNTRY.

WE WILLCONTINUE TO FOLLOWDEVELOPMENTS AND BRING YOUUPDATES ON AIR AND ONLINE ATWPTV DOT