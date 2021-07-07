Two Germans arrested on Thai Full Moon Party island for ‘drug trafficking’

Two German fugitives were arrested on Thailand’s Full Moon Party island for alleged drug trafficking in their home country.

Alex Kartun, 42, and Alexander Wolfien, 38, allegedly led a criminal syndicate that produced and marketed illegal drugs across European countries.

Before their arrest warrants were issued by German authorities, the two fled to Surat Thani and Phuket provinces where they hid for several years until they were caught on July 6 on Koh Phangan, home to the drug-addled backpacker event called the Full Moon Party.

The alleged leader of the drug gang, Alex, was caught in his luxury villa while his subordinate Alexander was taken by authorities while he was walking on a beach.

Immigration Bureau commander Police Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang said: ‘The suspects were reported to be living with a group of Russian friends who helped them evade the authorities who were looking for them.

‘The Russians would assist them and keep an eye on the officers who arrived to do surveillance in the area where they were hiding.’ One of their Russian friends Victor Thubnikov, 42, who was with Alex during the arrest was also detained for investigation after police said they found illegal marijuana substances on him.

The German nationals are currently detained by the immigration police while their deportation is being processed so they could face their charges in Germany.