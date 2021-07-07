A YouTuber from Ukraine carried out an incredibly satisfying restoration recently of a rusty old pair of pliers.
Ukrainian YouTuber carries out incredibly satisfying restoration of rusty old pliers
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 09:59s 0 shares 1 views
A YouTuber from Ukraine carried out an incredibly satisfying restoration recently of a rusty old pair of pliers.
A clip created today (July 7) shows the whole process from getting off the rust to the final polish.
At the end of the process the pliers look as good as new.