Haitian president shot dead at home overnight

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and barbaric act", Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday.

He added that Moise's wife was injured and was receiving medical care.

The attack comes amid a rising wave of politically linked violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

With Haiti politically divided, and facing a growing humanitarian crisis and shortages of food, there are fears of widespread disorder.

Gunshots could be heard throughout Port-au-Prince.

The capital has been suffering an increase in violence as gangs battle one another and police for control of the streets.

That violence fueled by an increase in poverty and political instability.

Moise has faced fierce protests since he took office as president in 2017, with the opposition accusing him this year of seeking to install a dictatorship by overstaying his mandate - charges he denied.