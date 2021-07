Saira Banu's First Meet With Dilip Kumar, Age Gap Of 22 Yrs, 55 Yrs Of Marriage|Beautiful Love Story

Despite their age difference of 22 years, controversies, and health issues, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's love story is an inspiration as they have always been by each other's side.

Have A look at the love story that withstood the test of time.