Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Santa Run coming back to Vegas

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:34s 0 shares 1 views
Santa Run coming back to Vegas
Santa Run coming back to Vegas

The Great Santa Run is back this year and registration is now open.

The early bird rate is $25 per person through the end of July.

NEWS."THE GREAT SANTA RUN" IS AHOLIDAY TRADITION.... FOR A LOTOF VALLEY FAMILIES *AND* YOU CANREGISTER FOR IT NOW.HERE SOME VIDEO OF THERUNNERS - HITTING THE STREETSHERE IN TOWN!THE EARLY-BIRD RATE IS 25-DOLLARS A PERSON.THAT’S OFFERED THROUGH THEEND OF JULY.IT GOES UP TO 35- DOLLARSA PERSON IN AUGUST ANDSEPTEMBER.THEN IT’S 40- DOLLARS EACH--OCTOBER THROUGH RACE DAY.THIS YEAR, OPPORTUNITYVILLAGE IS HOSTING AN IN-PERSONAND VIRTUAL EVENT.THE IN-PERSON RUN IS ONDECEMBER 4-TH IN DOWNTOWN LASVEGAS.WE HAVE MORE INFORMATIONON HOW TO REGISTER NOW ON OURWEBSITE.JUST GO TO K-T-N-V -DOT