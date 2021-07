Baby orangutan born at Chester Zoo

A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo.The youngster arrived to mum Emma and dad Puluh following an eight-and-a-half-month pregnancy.

Primate experts at the zoo say they are yet to determine the sex of the tiny newcomer, who has been clinging tightly to mum since entering the world on June 19.Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and face an extremely high risk of extinction.