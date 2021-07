Vaccination event in zip code 89121

IT ENDS ON AUGUST -26-TH.TODAY - SENATOR CATHERINECORTEZ MASTO WILL HOST AVACCINATION EVENT WITH "MIFAMILIA VOTA", "IMMUNIZENEVADA", AND OTHER GROUPS.IT’S TAKING PLACE IN ONEOF THE HARDEST-HIT ZIP CODES INOUR STATE.THE VACCINATION EVENT WILLBE AT "LA BONITA SUPERMARKETS"IN EAST LAS VEGAS.THE 8-9-1-2-1 ZIP CODE HASONLY A 25% VACCINATION RATE.COMMUNITY MEMBERS AREENCOURAGED TO COME OUT AND GETTHEIR SHOTS STARTING TONIGHT AT5 P-M.THE "LA BONITA" IS LOCATEDAT 25-HUNDRED EAST DESERT INNROAD.WE ALSO HAVE ASTEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO HELP YOUGET AN APPOINTMENT FOR THE SHOTON OUR WEBSITE.JUST GO TO K-T-N-V D