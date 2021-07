Dilip Kumar laid to rest at Juhu Qabrastan| State Funeral| Mumbai| Oneindia News

Dilip Kumar, who died at the age of 98, was buried with state honours at the Juhu Cemetery in Mumbai's Santacruz on Wednesday evening.

Dilip Kumar was buried at Juhu Qabrastan in Mumbai.

The funeral was relatively muted because of COVID restrictions.

#DilipKumar #DilipKumarFuneral #RIPDilipKumar