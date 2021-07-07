The Boss’s Daughter, Jessica Springsteen to Compete for Team USA

There’s a new boss in town!
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen is making her Olympic debut this summer as part of Team USA in equestrian jumping.
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
There’s a new boss in town!
Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen is making her Olympic debut this summer as part of Team USA in equestrian jumping.
Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Jessica Springsteen, daughter of music legend Bruce Springsteen, is heading to the Olympics.
Jessica Springsteen, the-29-year-old daughter of the legendary rock star, is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo as part of..