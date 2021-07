The on-screen loves and many conquests of Dilip Kumar

In a career spanning around five decades and six dozen films, including some that remained incomplete, Dilip Kumar romanced with or died (on-screen) for some of the most popular heroines of his era Noorjehan, Kamini Kaushal, Vyjanthimala Bali, Waheeda Rehman, Meena Kumari, Nargis, Madhubala, Nimmi, Nutan,and of course, his doting wife Saira Banu, who cheerfully cared for him till the end.

