Over half of American women feel like they are not taken seriously when it comes to menstrual pain

Almost three in five (58%) women have even taken off from work because of how bad their menstruation symptoms felt, according to new research.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of INTIMINA, the survey also found that more than four in ten (44%) don't feel comfortable talking to anyone in their life about their period, and one in ten (11%) don't like talking about their time-of-the-month at all.