Pediatrician Answers Questions On COVID Delta Variant

We know the best way to protect yourself from the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.

But that's not an option for the roughly 48 million children under 12 in the country who cannot get vaccinated at all.

Dr. Gigi Chawla, chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, is here to help families navigate the potential risk.WCCO Mid-Morning - July 7, 2021