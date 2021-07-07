Eric Adams Wins New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary

The former NYC Police Department captain has been projected to win by the Associated Press.

The Board of Elections released updated results, including the majority of absentee ballots, on July 6.

Adams was shown to be leading former NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by 8,426 votes.

Following the news, Adams issued a statement.

While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working-class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, via statement.

Now we must focus on winning in November so that we can deliver on the promise of this great city for those who are struggling, who are underserved, and who are committed to a safe, fair, affordable future for all New Yorkers, Eric Adams, via statement.

Adams would be New York City's second Black mayor if he wins in November