Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 32,548

As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 32,548 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said, the highest daily reported total since January 23.The Government said a further 33 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 128,301.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.