Top 20 Greatest Fictional Languages

Why learn German or Chinese when you could learn to speak Elvish!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the best fictional languages in mass media, be it from books, movies, or games.
Our countdown includes Parseltongue, Cityspeak, Simlish, Na'vi, Dothraki, and more!