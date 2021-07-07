North America Endures Hottest June Ever Amid Global Heatwave

'Bloomberg' reports that the worldwide heatwave has also lead to the second-warmest June in Europe.

Globally, it is the fourth-warmest June ever recorded.

On July 6, Europe’s Earth observation agency, Copernicus, released its monthly report on the heatwave.

According to its data, global temperatures in June were 0.21 degrees Celsius warmer than the average from 1991 to 2020.

Worldwide, 2020 tied with 2016 as the hottest year on record, with global average temperatures 0.78 degrees Celsius higher than the average for the 20th century.

According to 'Bloomberg,' temperatures are expected to increase by 3 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

Nations around the world have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat rising temperatures.