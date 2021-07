Boisterous England fans have been partying near Wembley Stadium before their side's match against Denmark on Wednesday evening (7 July).

Video showed the fans drinking and singing chants like "English till I die" and a song about the player Harry Maguire.

The Euro 2020 semi-final will decide who goes on to the final on Sunday.