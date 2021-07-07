‘IG’ doesn’t just stand for ‘Instagram’ anymore

If you've seen the acronym "IG" in the past decade, it probably stood for Instagram.In the 1990s and 2000s the term "IG" referred to the phrase "I guess" .Once the app became popular it appeared "IG" referred exclusively to Instagram when used on the internet.But it appears the old "IG" is back again .On July 6, TikTok experienced an outage that made the video-sharing app difficult to use or caused glitches.Popular user Addison Rae expressed her dismay at the situation."Time to get a job ig," Rae tweeted, leading to the old definition’s resurgence