Heavy Rains, Winds and Power Outages Occur as Storm Elsa Batters Florida

On July 6, tropical storm Elsa was briefly upgraded to a hurricane overnight.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm was approximately 65 miles southwest of Tampa with sustained winds of 75 mph.

Several hours later, the hurricane warning was downgraded to a tropical storm by the NHC.

The storm is expected to make landfall over the northern Florida Gulf Coast on July 7.

Tropical storm conditions are occurring across portions of southwest Florida and will continue to spread northward along the west coast of the state within the warning area through Wednesday morning, National Hurricane Center, via The Independent.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expanded the existing state of emergency from 15 counties to 33, while hurricane warnings are in place for seven.

Commercial flights from the Tampa airport were briefly suspended until 10 a.m.

July 7.

Elsa is the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season to affect the sunshine city