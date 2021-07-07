Remembering Role Of Community Pharmacies As NYC Throws Hometown Heroes Parade

As an essential service, community pharmacies have been on the front lines of the COVID crisis.
CBSN New York's Jessica Moore spoke with one Brooklyn pharmacist who became a necessity for his customers.
As an essential service, community pharmacies have been on the front lines of the COVID crisis.
CBSN New York's Jessica Moore spoke with one Brooklyn pharmacist who became a necessity for his customers.
As an essential service, community pharmacies have been on the front lines of the COVID crisis.