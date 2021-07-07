Costco puzzle book for children has Dad totally stumped: 'This is like a fever dream'

A dad has gone viral for admitting on TikTok that a children's puzzle book has him stumped and people are scratching their heads right along with him!.Dad and TikToker, Dave (@brave.dave), has garnered over 7M views with his video answering the question: .

"What’s an item you bought that you were disappointed in due to poor product description or false advertising?".The item, a book from Costco entitled "Amazing Puzzles," has TikTokers wondering why it was targeted at children.On the cover, the book — which contains 155+ timed puzzles — states that it "starts easy, gets tricky!".As Dave explains the book never directly states it's for children but he found the book amongst books appropriate for his daughter's age.As Dave explains the book never directly states it's for children but he found the book amongst books appropriate for his daughter's age.Very quickly, the puzzles escalate to a level of difficulty even this full-grown dad couldn't master!.Additionally, the puzzles are meant to be timed, and the book challenges you to complete each one in 3 minutes and 15 seconds!."You find me a child that will do this.

Who is this for?!" Dave cries in his video.Comments came pouring in by the thousands in response to Dave's video."This is the entrance examfor the CIA," joked one user."Age range: 4-37+," another user joked."Spot the difference was nightmare inducing," commented another user.Even if the puzzles in this book are too challenging for little ones, brain teasers and puzzles are essential in early childhood development.Thinking challenges can increase cognitive levels, storage capacity, and agility of children's brains.And they're great for adults too!