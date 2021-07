David Harbour, O.T. Fagbenle Preview 'Black Widow'

Summer blockbuster season is officially here and the highly-anticipated "Black Widow" finally arrives July 9 after a huge delay due to the ongoing health crisis.

Star O.T.

Fagbenle tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about his character's debut in the MCU.

Plus, his co-star David Harbour dishes on his Red Guardian costume.

Presented by DQ.