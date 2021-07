England fans in a fan park in Manchester, England, sang the national anthem before their side played Denmark on Wednesday 7 July.

England fans in a fan park in Manchester, England, sang the national anthem before their side played Denmark on Wednesday 7 July.

The Euro 2020 semi-final match is happening at Wembley Stadium in London.

The winner will play Italy in the final on Sunday.

The fans were in fine voice as they sang God Save The Queen.