Mobile DJ in England shirt spins tunes as he wanders the aisles of a supermarket in Wembley

A man in an England shirt was seen DJing from turntables strapped to his body as he walked the aisles of a supermarket in Wembley on Wednesday 7 July.

A man in an England shirt was seen DJing from turntables strapped to his body as he walked the aisles of a supermarket in Wembley on Wednesday 7 July.

The impromptu set, in a branch of Sainsbury’s, was filmed right after the start of the England vs Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final game.

It appeared to be the DJ called SUAT (real name Zach Sabri) who is known for DJing in public public, often live-streaming it too.