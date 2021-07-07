Doctors slam garlic trend on TikTok

Recently, a garlic trend has cropped up on TikTok where users are putting cloves of garlic up their noses to allegedly unblock their sinuses — and doctors are not happy.While TikTok hosts many helpful hacks, taking medical advice from the platform is not advised.In this case, user @rozalinekatherine uploaded a video claiming that she'd seen another TikTok about putting garlic up your nose to relieve sinus congestion and pain.She said she left the cloves in her nose for about 10 to 15 minutes and then filmed herself taking them out.

She posted the aftermath to further prove it worked ."I'm shook lol," she captioned the video, which has since accumulated over 4.5 million views.According to doctors, it's not safe at all to put garlic up your nose."Some garlic cloves are really strong, and if you get enough leaching of the chemicals and oils into your nose, it will definitely irritate it".There's also the concern that you might get the garlic stuck in your nose