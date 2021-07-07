Paris Hilton Speaks Out After Britney Spears' Comments About Her During Singer's Testimony

"The Paris Hilton story on what they did to her at that school.
I didn't believe any of that either — I'm sorry.
I'm an outsider," Britney Spears said during her recent conservatorship testimony
Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship but admitted it "broke [her] heart" to hear..
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph has officially resigned following the singer's alleged wish to retire from music...