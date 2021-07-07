Shred the open waters with this electric water board

Kymera is an all-electric eco-friendly water board that lets you explore the open waters while reaching speeds of 20 mph.
The watercraft is powered by a lithium-ion battery making 5,000 watts and has a run time of 90 minutes.
Transcript: The Kymera electric water board.
Is designed for water sports lovers.
It’s powered by a 5,000-watt li-ion battery.
The Kymera has a max speed of 20 mph and a 90 minute run time.
With a max weight limit of 200 lbs.
The eco-friendly board can be fully charged in 8 hours with a standard charger, and only 2 hours with the upgraded charger.
Kymera costs $3,845.
