'Buffalo Bills barber' opens his own shop on Military Road

From cutting hair in his grandfather's basement, to opening his own shop, Jesse Ciffa is accomplishing one of his big goals.

JESSE "YOU COME ONCE YOU'RE A CUSTOMER, YOU COME TWICE YOU'RE A CLIENT, YOU COME THREE TIMES, YOU'RE MY FRIEND," THAT'S THE MENTALITY THAT'S GOTTEN JESSE CIFFA WHERE HE IS TODAY..

OPENING HIS OWN BARBERPARLOR ON MILITARY ROAD INTONAWANDA AFTER BEING IN THEBUSINESS FOR JUST 7 YEARS.

HESAYS HE LEARNED EVERYTHINGFROM HIS GRANDFATHER..

JESSE"I ACTUALLY STARTED IN HIS OLDSHOP IN HIS BASEMENT, USED TOBRING ALL MY BUDDIES OVERTHERE AND MY GRANDMA WOULDACTUALLY MAKE A POT OF SAUCEWHILE I WAS CUTTING EVERYONE'SHAIR." :08 CIFFA SAYS A LOT OFPEOPLE ARE BECOMING BARBERSTHESE DAYS..

JESSE "WHEN ISTARTED CUTTING IT WAS KINDASTILL SMALL, THE SCENERY FORIT AND OVER THE YEARS, THEINDUSTRY FOR IT, WE'RE GETTINGMORE GUYS SPIT OUT OF BARBERSCHOOLS THAN EVER BEFORE." :10A LOT OF COMPETITION ANDRESTRICTIONS FROM THEPANDEMIC, POSED QUITE THECHALLENGE FOR THIS YOUNGBARBER AND HIS COUSIN SLASHBUSINESS PARTNER NATE CIFFA..NATE "I'VE ALWAYS BEEN KIND OFSHOCKED WITH HOW SMOOTH IT'SBEEN GOING SO FAR" :06 A BIGTHING MAKING IT EASYLOYAL CLIENT BASE..

