Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Manchester to celebrate England's Euro 2020 semi-final win on Wednesday (7 July).

Thousands of people gathered in the centre of Manchester to celebrate England's Euro 2020 semi-final win on Wednesday (7 July).

The impromptu party was mirrored in cities across England after the historic victory.

Fans waved flags and sang songs, including the fan-favourite Three Lions, during the gathering.

After beating Denmark, the English will now face Italy in the final on Sunday.