Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Bikers in London's Stratford rev engines and blare horns to celebrate England win

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:05s 0 shares 1 views
Bikers in London's Stratford rev engines and blare horns to celebrate England win
Bikers in London's Stratford rev engines and blare horns to celebrate England win

Motorcyclists in Stratford, London, celebrated England's Euro 2020 win by revving their engines and blaring their horns on Wednesday night (7 July).

Motorcyclists in Stratford, London, celebrated England's Euro 2020 win by revving their engines and blaring their horns on Wednesday night (7 July).

They were just a few of the Londoners on the streets to mark the historic semi-final win against Denmark.

They will go on to face Italy in the final on Sunday.