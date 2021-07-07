Bikers in London's Stratford rev engines and blare horns to celebrate England win

Motorcyclists in Stratford, London, celebrated England's Euro 2020 win by revving their engines and blaring their horns on Wednesday night (7 July).

Motorcyclists in Stratford, London, celebrated England's Euro 2020 win by revving their engines and blaring their horns on Wednesday night (7 July).

They were just a few of the Londoners on the streets to mark the historic semi-final win against Denmark.

They will go on to face Italy in the final on Sunday.