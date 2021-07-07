Crowds ignore social distancing rules to celebrate England win, in London's Leicester Square

England fans in central London risked their health by climbing on road signs and gathering in their thousands despite social distancing rules on Wednesday night (7 July).

The crowds were celebrating England's victory over Denmark in the semi-final of the Euro 2020 competition.

They will now play Italy in the final on Sunday.