Learn about the 'Code Red' system used by the GFPD

GREAT FALLS POLICE ARE TRYINGTO MAKE PEOPLE AWARE OF ASYSTEM THAT COULD HELP FINDSOMEONE WHO GOES MISSING.IT’S CALLED THE CODE RED ALERTSYSTEM.IT WAS USED YESTERDAY IN THESEARCH FOR A MISSING 11 YEAROLD GIRL IN GREAT FALLS.SHE WAS FOUND SAFE.THE SYSTEM IS FREE TO SIGN UPFOR.ONCE YOU’RE SIGNED UP, YOU’LLGET AN ALERT ON YOUR PHONEWHENEVER AN ALERT IS ISSUED.ALONG WITH MISSING PERSONS,ALERTS CAN ALSO ISSUED FORSEVERE WEATHER, FIRES, ANDOTHER NATURAL DISASTERS.{ADRIENNE EHRKE/GFPD SOCIALMEDIA MANAGER: "IT JUSTHEIGHTENS THE AWARENESS THAT,’HEY, THERE’S SOMETHING GOINGON HERE AND IT’S SERIOUS ANDWE NEED THE COMMUNITY’S HELP.WHEN THE COMMUNITY PITCHES IN,IT BENEFITS EVERYBODY.}IF YOU’D LIKE TO SIGN UP FORTHESE ALERTS -- JUST HEAD TO