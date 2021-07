Search continues for grizzly bear that killed a woman in Ovando

THE GRIZZLY BEAR THAT ATTACKEDAND KILLED A WOMAN CAMPINGYESTERDAY ... STILL HASN’TBEEN FOUND.BUT WE ARE LEARNING MOREABOUT THE MOMENTS BEFORE THEDEADLY ATTACK.MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE ANDPARKS REPORTS IT APPEARS THEBEAR FIRST ENTERED OVANDOAROUND 3 A.M.

TUESDAY.A WOMAN WAS SLEEPING IN A TENTNEAR THE POST OFFICE WHILEANOTHER COUPLE IN HER PARTYWERE IN A TENT NEARBY.THE BEAR WOKE THE CAMPERS, BUTRAN AWAY.

THE THREE CAMPERSREMOVED FOOD FROM THEIR TENTS,SECURED IT, AND WENT BACK TOBED.THE BEAR WAS THEN CAPTURED ONVIDEO AT A BUSINESS LESS THANA BLOCK AWAY AROUND 3:15 A.M.15 MINUTES LATER ... THECOUPLE IN THE OTHER TENT WOKETO THE SOUNDS OF THE ATTACK.THE BEAR HAD PULLED THE VICTIMFROM HER TENT WHILE THE OTHERCOUPLE LEFT THEIRS TO PEPPERSPRAY THE BEAR, WHICH HAS NOTBEEN SEEN SINCE.AT SOME POINT DURING THENIGHT, THE GRIZZLY ALSO GOTINTO A CHICKEN COOP IN TOWNAND KILLED AND ATE SEVERALCHICKENS.F-W-P REPORTS THE INITIALSEARCH FOR THE BEAR WASUNSUCCESSFUL, BUT OFFICIALSWILL MONITOR THE AREA CLOSELY.THEY BELIEVE THE BEST CHANCEFOR CATCHING THE BEAR WILL BECULVERT TRAPS SET NEAR THECHICKEN COOP.THEY ALSO BELIEVE THE BEAR ISA 400-POUND MALE BASED ONBEHAVIOR AND FOOTPRINT