Trump Ally Sen. Doug Mastriano Opens Pennsylvania Election Audit Plan

Sen.
Doug Mastriano, who has helped spread former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about election fraud, says he's asked several counties to submit a "forensic investigation" of the 2020 election and May's primary.
Sen.
Doug Mastriano, who has helped spread former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about election fraud, says he's asked several counties to submit a "forensic investigation" of the 2020 election and May's primary.
Following in the footsteps of Arizona's Senate Republicans, Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Senate is considering an..