Chaotic scenes in London's Leicester Square as fans climb on station and police move in

There were chaotic scenes in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday night (7 July) as football fans climbed onto the tube station and police tried to clear nearby streets.

While the mass gathering to celebrate England's Euro 2020 semi-final win was largely good-natured, there were some angry confrontations with riot police keen to keep control of the area.

Leicester Square has seen a number of fan gatherings during the Euro 2020 tournament, with a few cases of violence and property damage.