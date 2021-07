Super 16 | Westgate TE Danny Lewis

ALL MAKE PLAYS.

IN OUR LATEST SUPER 16...WE INTRODUCE YOU TO THE NEXTMEMBER OFWESTGATE'S PLAYMAKERS CLUB.WHEN YOU MEET WESTGATE TIGHT ENDDANNY LEWIS... THE FIRST THINGYOUNOTICE IS HIS SIZE.

"CAME INLITTLE SLENDER KID.

DIDN'TKNOW MUCH ABOUT HIM.

ALWAYSWORKED HARD.

EVERYTIME YOU'D SEEHIM, HE'DALWAYS GROW." STANDING AT6-5... LEWIS HAS CERTAINLYGROWN INTO HIS 240 FRAME.

ANDWITH THE DEPARTURE OF ALL STATEWIDEOUTKAYSHON BOUTTE TO LSU...HE HADTO FILL SOME BIG SHOES TOO."I FEEL LIKE I GOT BIGGER ANDSTRONGER.

I FEEL LIKE I HAD TOBE A MAN."OFFENSIVELY WE HAD BETTERSTATS.AS A TEAM AND EVEN SCOREDMORE POINTS.DANNY WAS ONE OF THOSE GUYS THATDECIDED HE NEEDED TO DO THEBLUNT OFTHE WORK.

AS A JUNIOR... HE DIDA LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING.

30CATCHES FOR 574YARDS AND 8 TOUCHDOWNS... WHILEADDING 8 SCORES ON THE GROUNDAND 2 PASSING TDS.LAST SUMMER WORKED HIS TAIL OFF.JUST DOES EVERYTHING HE NEEDS TODO AND DOES IT THE RIGHT WAY.LEWIS HAS ALSO CAUGHT THE EYE OFTHE NEXT LEVEL.

HE'S A 3-STARPROSPECT ACCORDING TORIVALS-DOT-COM... WITH OFFERS TOINDIANA... ARIZONA STATE AND U-LAMONG OTHERS.

BEING A POPULARRECRUIT HAS COME WITH IT'SCHALLENGES.

"THE PROCESS ISVERY HARD.

BECAUSE YOU GOTTAWATCH WHAT YOU DO AND GOTTAWATCH HOW YOU SET AN EXAMPLE SOTHEY DON'T TALK ABOUT YOUWRONG."THE NUMBERS AND OFFERS ARE COOL.BUT FOR LEWIS... HIS MAIN WISHFOR SENIOR YEAR... IS TO LEAVE ALASTING IMPACT.

"I FEEL LIKE IMA LEADER, BECAUSE PEOPLE ON MYTEAM SAY I HAVE A BIG FUTURE.

