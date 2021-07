Delays in unemployment benefits bring stress, headaches for claimants

It’s just one of many issues we’re hearing from claimants as DETR moves to new debit cards to hand out benefits.

That’s what a valley mother is going through as she tries to get her latest unemployment payment.

THESE TWO GIRLS MEAN THE WORLDTO HEATHER WESOLOWSKI.SHE CURRENTLY RELIES ONUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS-TO TAKECARE OF HER DAUGHTERS."Put gas in the car, go tointerviews, find a babysitter.That is all I use theunemployment money for."SHE RECENTLY MOVED INTO A NEWAPARTMENT MORE THAN A MONTH AGOAND THAT'S WHEN THINGS HIT ASNAG WITH HER BENEFITS.SHE UPDATED HER INFORMATION WITHHER NEW ADDRESS BUT DIDN'T GETHER DEBIT CARD FROM DETR."They called me back later inthe day.

Said wait 48 hours tocontact Way2go and I contactedthem that following Monday andfor two weeks now they had notreceived my updated address.THE DELAYS BECAME WORRYING- ASWESOLOWSKI BEGAN WONDERING HOWSHE WAS GOING TO PAY HER BILLS."I went through a lot.

It kindof breaks you down into adepression because you don’tknow what’s going to happennext."WESOLOWSKI SAYS SHE WASN’T THEONLY CLAIMANT GOING THROUGHISSUES.ON FACEBOOK GROUPS-AND MESSAGESTO OUR NEWSROOM CLAIMANTSMENTIONED ISSUES WITH MISSINGDEBIT CARDS- OR MISSING FUNDSFROM THOSE CARDS.DETR SAYS A BANK HOLIDAY MONDAYFOR THE FOURTH OF JULY CAN DELAYPAYMENTS.IT ALSO SAYS IT HAS A TEAMWORKING TO UPDATE ALL ADDRESSESFOR ACTIVE CLAIMANTS.DETR SAYS NEW DEBIT CARDS SHOULDARRIVE IN THE MAIL THROUGH THEFIRST WEEK OF JULY.WESOLOWSKI DID MANAGE TO GETSOME GOOD NEWS FINDING OUT HERADDRESS WAS EVENTUALLY UPDATEDMONDAY-AND A NEW DEBIT CARDWOULD ARRIVE IN SEVERAL BUSINESSDAYS."Definitely don’t give up.

DETR ALSO SAYS IF CLAIMANTSHAVEN'T GOTTEN THEIR DEBIT CARDSBY JULY 9- TO CALL WAY2GO