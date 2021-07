J&K: Football academy in downtown Srinagar helps children chase dreams | Oneindia News

The Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with Downtown Heroes Football Club organised a football league for the players under the age group of 12, 14 and 16.

The league will continue for one month and all matches will be played at the football ground of Government Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

