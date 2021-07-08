Motorcycle rider nudged by car when he ran through red light

This is the shocking moment a motorcycle rider was nudged by a car when he ran through a red light in Thailand.

Footage shows the bungling rider sliding on his side when his front wheel was prodded by a sedan in Bangkok.

The rider was not seriously injured but his two-wheeler had some scratches.

The car driver also stopped to check on the man.

The rider who captured the video said: ‘He should have waited for the signal light to turn green.

He was either impatient or he did not noticed the red light.’