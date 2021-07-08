Motorcycle rider nudged by car when he ran through red light

Driver and three passengers have miracle escape when huge tree branch falls on car
Driver and three passengers have miracle escape when huge tree branch falls on car
This is the shocking moment a motorcycle rider was nudged by a car when he ran through a red light in Thailand.
Footage shows the bungling rider sliding on his side when his front wheel was prodded by a sedan in Bangkok.
The rider was not seriously injured but his two-wheeler had some scratches.
The car driver also stopped to check on the man.
The rider who captured the video said: ‘He should have waited for the signal light to turn green.
He was either impatient or he did not noticed the red light.’
