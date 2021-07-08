Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Motorcycle rider nudged by car when he ran through red light

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
Motorcycle rider nudged by car when he ran through red light
Motorcycle rider nudged by car when he ran through red light
Motorcycle rider nudged by car when he ran through red light

This is the shocking moment a motorcycle rider was nudged by a car when he ran through a red light in Thailand.

Footage shows the bungling rider sliding on his side when his front wheel was prodded by a sedan in Bangkok.

The rider was not seriously injured but his two-wheeler had some scratches.

The car driver also stopped to check on the man.

The rider who captured the video said: ‘He should have waited for the signal light to turn green.

He was either impatient or he did not noticed the red light.’

Advertisement

Related news coverage