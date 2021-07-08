Quick-thinking pickup driver turns wheels to avoid crashing with another car
A quick-thinking pickup truck driver turned the wheels to avoid crashing with another car before falling onto a ditch.
Footage shows the vehicle drifting to switch lanes and falling into a roadside furrow in a near-miss accident in Sisaket province, Thailand.
Driver Ten Khrab said: ‘No one was seriously injured.
We have submitted the dashcam video as evidence to the police for investigation.’