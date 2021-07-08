Gareth Southgate speaks of 'special' Euro 2020 semi-final win

Gareth Southgate was delighted for his players and the entire nation after England held their nerve to seal a historic win against Denmark and reach their first European Championship final.Three years on from the heartbreaking World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia, the Three Lions roared to a 2-1 extra-time victory in front of 64,950 fans at a rocking Wembley.England had to come from behind to beat a dangerous, well-drilled Denmark side as Mikkel Damsgaard’s impressive free-kick saw Jordan Pickford beaten for the first time at Euro 2020.