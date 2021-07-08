Help On The Way For Past Due Utility Bills

340,000 Minnesota households have past-due electric and gas bills.
But a new infusion of funds to the state’s energy assistance program will help pay those bills, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:05).WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 7, 2021
