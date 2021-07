A tornado hit Camden County, Georgia on Wednesday, July 7, as Tropical Storm Elsa rolled across the southeastern region of the state.

Reports say about 10 people were injured and several structures and vehicles were damaged.

These videos show overturned vehicles in the aftermath of the twister at an RV park in Kings Bay US Naval Submarine Base.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @LyftGyft; @Garrett_Rutan43.