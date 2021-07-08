Will the extreme heat be normal for Las Vegas?

What is causing the dangerous heat wave plaguing the Las Vegas valley?
The city’s all-time high-temperature record is 117.
Meteorologist Bree Guy reports.
Las Vegas is not the only place dealing with extreme heat. Reporter Camila Bernal has a look at weather warnings around the..
A significant heatwave is coming to Las Vegas. We expect to at least tie -- and potentially break -- heat records set back in 1940..