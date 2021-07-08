Skip to main content
Thursday, July 8, 2021

Tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Elsa barrels through Florida

A tornado spawned by Tropical Storm Elsa barreled through northeastern Florida on Wednesday, July 7.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado touching down in Columbia County near Jacksonville.

Damage to property and knocked down trees were also reported.

Elsa continued to bring severe weather to Florida and neighboring Georgia after it made landfall on Wednesday morning.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @sowellc6; @miro32216.

