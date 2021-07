California's Attorney General's office releases annual report on homicides

BY HAVING MORE THAN JUST ONEITEM ON THE BALLOT, IT WILLMOTIVATE RESIDENTS TO SHOW UPAND VOTE.IN.

DEVELOPING NEWS TONIGHT,THE CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERALHAS RELEASED HIS ANNUAL REPORTSAND HOMICIDES IN THE STATESTATEWIDE.

CALIFORNIA SAW THELARGEST INCREASE IN HOMICIDESIN MORE THAN A DECADE IN 2020.THE NUMBER WAS 31% HIGHER THANTHE YEAR BEFORE.

THAT MEANS2020 WAS THE DEADLIEST YEAR FORHOMICIDES SINCE 2000, 7.BUT THAT INCREASE WAS NOTREFLECTED IN NUMBERS FOR THECENTRAL COAST IN SAN LUISOBISPO COUNTY.

THE HOMICIDEWENT FROM ONE 0.8 PER 100,000PEOPLE TO 2.5, THAT'S SLIGHTLYLOWER THAN THE STATEWIDEINCREASE IN SANTA BARBARACOUNTY.

THE HOMICIDE RATEDECREASED SHARPLY.

IT WAS 3.7PER 100,000 PEOPLE IN 2019 ANDFELL TO