England bested Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, July 7 in extra time to reach the Euro 2020 finals.

Superstar Harry Kane kicked in the game-winning goal in the 104th minute to seal the victory for the country.

Following the win, English fans celebrated throughout London and other neighboring areas.