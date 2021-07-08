Pick-up truck smashes into guardrails after tyre falls off on Chinese highway

A pick-up truck hit the guardrails on a highway in China and a tyre fell off the vehicle.

The video, filmed in Poyang County in Jiangxi Province on July 4, shows a tyre suddenly falling off a pick-up truck when it was driving on Hangzhou–Ruili Expressway.

The truck then lost control, crashing into the guardrails on the side of the road.

Since the two people in the truck both wore seatbelts, they were not injured.

But the truck was damaged seriously.

According to reports, the screw on the tyre loosened causing the incident.

The case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.