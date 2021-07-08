Cabinet 2.0: Modi Ministers take charge| Mansukh Mandaviya| Anurag Thakur| Oneindia News

A day after the reboot of the union cabinet, a number of newly appointed ministers took charge of their assignments, including Mansukh Mandaviya - the new Health Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw - the new Railways and IT minister, and Anurag Thakur - the new Information and Broadcasting minister and Kiren Rijiju, the new Law Minister.

For the first time in nearly two months that the active tally in the country has gone up.

In a setback to India, Britain's Cairn Energy has secured a French court order to seize some 20 government properties in Paris to recover a part of the USD 1.7 billion due from New Delhi following an arbitration panel overturning levy of retrospective taxes.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #Delta